Madras HC seeks detailed report on action plan to restore 199 parks

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Madurai corporation to file a detailed report on the action plan concerning the restoration of all 199 parks in Madurai city.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by M Pozhilan of Madurai, seeking a direction to the corporation authorities to take effective steps to restore and maintain the AR Children's Park at KK Nagar in Madurai city.

During the previous hearing, the court took a serious view of the matter and directed the authorities to take steps to restore the park. The court took note of the fact that a division bench in 2022 had passed a series of directions concerning the maintenance of parks in Madurai corporation limits and directed the authorities to file a report with the details of 199 parks, their locations, facilities available and steps taken to restore the parks in compliance with the 2022 order.

Pursuant to the earlier order, the corporation commissioner had filed a report stating that of the 199 parks, 54 parks had been developed while the remaining parks would be restored in a phased manner by allocating funds from the corporation, NGOs, private companies or residential welfare associations.

Though the corporation submitted that 54 parks have been developed, no details were mentioned in the report. Hence, the court directed the corporation authorities to prepare an action plan in this regard, along with the cost estimates, and submit the same to the corporation commissioner who shall examine it and submit a detailed report.

The hearing was adjourned to August 28.