Madras High Court strikes down sections of Act granting additional powers to registrars

Hearing a batch of petitions, the court observed, “It would be unwise to delegate the judicial power to the district registrar to decide the character of any instrument or the property. More so, when the power is also conferred with the inspector general of registration to make rules in order to exercise general superintendence over all the registering officers of the state.”

The court said that the object and purpose of the Registration Act is to provide a method of public registration of documents so as to give information to the public regarding legal rights and obligations arising or affecting properties.

The judges further observed in the 426-page order, “With its judicial propriety and wisdom, the court is of the opinion that the power under Section 77-A may come in aid in a few cases for an innocent and affected landowner to get a registered instrument ineffective without the aid of Civil Court, which may take considerable time. However, the unfettered, unguided and unlimited power under Section 77-A will cause unimaginable hardship and irretrievable damage to real owners of properties in lakhs of cases.”