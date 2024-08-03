Madras High Court strikes down sections of Act granting additional powers to registrars

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday struck down the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Registration Act, that introduced sections 77-A and 77-B. The division bench of Justices S S Sundar and N Senthil Kumar observed that “the court is of the opinion that the amendment introducing Section 77-A is beyond the scope, purpose and object of the Registration Act and hence, unconstitutional”.
The court observed that Section 77-A of the Act is unconstitutional as it is contrary to the object of the Act. In 2022, through an amendment, the state government introduced sections 77-A and 77-B, empowering the district registrars to conduct enquiries either suo motu or based on complaints and even cancel registrations if any irregularity, especially fraud or impersonation, is found.
Hearing a batch of petitions, the court observed, “It would be unwise to delegate the judicial power to the district registrar to decide the character of any instrument or the property. More so, when the power is also conferred with the inspector general of registration to make rules in order to exercise general superintendence over all the registering officers of the state.”
The court said that the object and purpose of the Registration Act is to provide a method of public registration of documents so as to give information to the public regarding legal rights and obligations arising or affecting properties.
The judges further observed in the 426-page order, “With its judicial propriety and wisdom, the court is of the opinion that the power under Section 77-A may come in aid in a few cases for an innocent and affected landowner to get a registered instrument ineffective without the aid of Civil Court, which may take considerable time. However, the unfettered, unguided and unlimited power under Section 77-A will cause unimaginable hardship and irretrievable damage to real owners of properties in lakhs of cases.”