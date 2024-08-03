Teachers protest in Thoothukudi for appointment approval

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding approval of their appointment, teachers of various government-aided schools attached to Thoothukudi Nazareth CSI diocese besieged the District Educational Office (DEO) in Pudukkottai on Thursday evening.

Headed by Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation district president Jeeva, the teachers staged a protest for over 4 hours and dispersed after being assured by officials that their appointments would be approved within two weeks.

Recently, the DEO gave permanent appointment orders to 32 teachers out of the 83 teachers posted here, since 2017. Thoothukudi DEO had been delaying issuing appointment orders, alleged protesters.

State Executive member of the Federation, Arulraj, alleged the appointment orders were issued without taking into account the seniority of the teachers. "Teachers posted in 2024-25 have received appointment orders, while those posted in 2017-18 are yet to receive it", he said and added that the teachers were posted with due knowledge of the officials.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the government had previously ordered government-aided schools to depute surplus teachers to government schools if they do not meet the required student-teacher ratio. Though surplus teachers are being deputed by school authorities, it should be verified through an inspection at the schools, officials said.

Previously, the government-aided school authorities requested the state education department to consent to appoint new teachers concerning student strength. However, the private management had appointed new teachers after taking huge bribes without necessary consent from the education department, flouting norms, official sources said.