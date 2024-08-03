Three devotees from Tamil Nadu on padayatra mowed down by lorry, die

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons, who were part of a group on a padayatra, were killed after they were mowed down by a lorry near N Venkateshwarapuram on the Sattur-Kovilpatti national highway early on Friday.

The deceased were identified as M Murugan (45), B Mahesh (35) and M Pounraj (45) of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district. The incident occurred around 1.30 am on Friday when the deceased, part of a group of 150 devotees, were on their way to the Mariamman Temple in Irukkankudi of Virudhunagar district for ‘Aadi’ Friday.

The three persons were hit by a cement-laden lorry, driven by M Manikandan (29) of Thalaiyuthu in Tirunelveli, and were killed on the spot.

Sattur taluk police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a government hospital in Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district for postmortem examination.

Manikandan, who was en route to Sivaganga, told the police that he could not see the devotees walking as he was blinded by the headlights of oncoming vehicles.

“In the Tamil months of Chithirai, Aadi and Thai, many devotees visit the temple by padayatra,” the police said. The Sattur taluk police registered a case and arrested Manikandan.