Four arrested for burgling 8.5 sovereign gold from Sulur house in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A special team of police arrested four persons on the charges of robbing 8.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house on Friday. The arrested have been identified as R Rohan (24), P Vijay (26), M Abilesh (29) and A Mubarak Ali (29). They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday afternoon.

Initially, the gang confessed that they had committed the offence of entering the house of Prince (49) at Sulur and robbed 8.5 sovereigns of gold jewels that were kept in the bureau. The burglary occurred when Prince had gone to the hospital to see his son who was admitted for an illness. After returning to the house, Prince noticed that the bureau was opened by the miscreants on July 12 and filed a complaint at Sulur police station.

During the investigation, police found that they were involved in similar robberies in places coming under the PN Palayam, Sulur, Palladam and Karumathampatti police station limits and seized 17.5 sovereigns of gold jewels and a two-wheeler used for the crime.

A special team cracked the case with the help of CCTV footage and questioning of the suspects.

"Mubarai Ali was the mastermind. He was released two months ago after spending one-and-a-half years in jail. He was involved in a similar robbery case in Sulur last year when we traced him using his bike number. However, this time, he started searching the isolated house and committed the crime after walking through the streets after getting down from a TNSTC bus. To escape from police arrest, Mubarak used a mask and cap. Mubarak alone faces more than 20 such cases in these four stations," said R Mathaiyan, Police Inspector of Sulur police station.

"The people should not fear to stop criminal activities and they can call without any hesitation the Coimbatore district control room number 94981-81212 and WhatsApp number 77081-00100. The identity of those revealing information on crime will be kept secret," said a senior police official.