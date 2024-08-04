Pharmacies under watch for OTC sale of scheduled drugs in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: To prevent over-the-counter (OTC) sale of scheduled drugs, the Drugs Control Department has booked 20 cases against wholesale and retail drug sellers and suspended the licenses of 12 shops in the last six months.
The Directorate of Drug Control Administration is closely monitoring the sale of scheduled drugs, commonly misused for their habit-forming properties, and taking stringent action against offenders.
According to the Drug Control Administration, the Coimbatore zone comprises Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tiruppur districts and more than 3,000 pharmacies (wholesale and retail) come under their monitoring. As many as 11 drug inspectors and police from their respective station limits often conduct surprise checks against illegal and OTC sales of drugs.
S Gurubharathi, assistant director of Drug Control, told TNIE, "We almost curtailed these two practices across these three districts. However, we are continuing our checks to put an end to drug abuse completely. We have intensified the checking in 2024. In the last six months (January to June) 1,650 pharmacies from Coimbatore, 990 pharmacies from Tiruppur, and 300 pharmacies from Nilgiris were inspected. Out of these, 21 cases were booked, 10 from Coimbatore, seven from Tiruppur, and three from Nilgiris. Following an inquiry, we suspended the licences of seven pharmacies in Coimbatore, two in Tiruppur, and one in Nilgiris. Two licenses were cancelled after investigation."
He added, "Though the illegal sale of prescription medicines over the counter is almost curtailed, it remains rampant online. We have asked pharmacies to cross-check the genuineness of the doctor's prescription while selling scheduled drugs. We follow complete verification during the sale. However, abusers easily purchase drugs through online platforms without any prescription. Unless such practices are eliminated, it is not possible to prevent drug abuse. The state government has written a letter to the central government asking them to take action against such online platforms."
Gurubharathi further said that they continue to educate pharmacies not to encourage OTC sale and they must be more conscious in selling some scheduled drugs, particularly those like Tapentadol, Tramadol, Tidol, Nitrazepam, Alprazolam, Zolpidem and Codeine combination drugs like some cough syrups that are addictive, sedative, and hallucinogenic.
"If someone asks for such drugs without a prescription, the pharmacists are asked to report it to the local police immediately. If anyone encourages their illegal sale, they would face stringent action taken by the department as well as the police under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and rules" he warned.