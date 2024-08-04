Pharmacies under watch for OTC sale of scheduled drugs in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: To prevent over-the-counter (OTC) sale of scheduled drugs, the Drugs Control Department has booked 20 cases against wholesale and retail drug sellers and suspended the licenses of 12 shops in the last six months.

The Directorate of Drug Control Administration is closely monitoring the sale of scheduled drugs, commonly misused for their habit-forming properties, and taking stringent action against offenders.

According to the Drug Control Administration, the Coimbatore zone comprises Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tiruppur districts and more than 3,000 pharmacies (wholesale and retail) come under their monitoring. As many as 11 drug inspectors and police from their respective station limits often conduct surprise checks against illegal and OTC sales of drugs.

S Gurubharathi, assistant director of Drug Control, told TNIE, "We almost curtailed these two practices across these three districts. However, we are continuing our checks to put an end to drug abuse completely. We have intensified the checking in 2024. In the last six months (January to June) 1,650 pharmacies from Coimbatore, 990 pharmacies from Tiruppur, and 300 pharmacies from Nilgiris were inspected. Out of these, 21 cases were booked, 10 from Coimbatore, seven from Tiruppur, and three from Nilgiris. Following an inquiry, we suspended the licences of seven pharmacies in Coimbatore, two in Tiruppur, and one in Nilgiris. Two licenses were cancelled after investigation."