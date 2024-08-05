Dindigul corporation stops drawing from Cauvery due to flood

DINDIGUL: Dindigul City Municipality has decided to draw water from the Athoor Kamarajar Sagar reservoir instead of the Cauvery River due to the excess discharge of flood water into Cauvery.

Official sources from the municipality said, "Flood water contains foreign particles and high levels of turbidity. This makes it tough to filter the water and could potentially damage the filtration system. Hence, we have decided to stop drawing water from Cauvery for a few days, but we will ensure there is no water scarcity in the city. Dindigul city is dependent on two water resources. The first one being the Kamarajar Sagar Reservoir, situated about 23 km from the city near Athool village, which supplies water through the 'Athoor Kamarajar Sagar water supply scheme'. Secondly, the 'Cauvery combined water supply improvement scheme', with a source 92 km away from the town, and maintained by the TWAD board."

Official sources further said, "The corporation has been supplying 190 LLD (Lakh Litres per day) to residents. This is done through an internal water distribution network, and residents get water once in four days. Due to the floods in Cauvery, the drawing of water from the Cauvery scheme has been stopped, and the Athoor scheme will be used to supply water to residential settlements. Hence, there could be a lack of water supply in some of the wards, which will be resolved through water tankers for the next few days."