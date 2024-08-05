Impersonation of accused: Madras High Court orders SP to reprobe case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Ramanathapuram superintendent of police to entrust an officer to re-investigate an impersonation case, as one person appeared before the trial court on behalf of the real accused in a riot case. Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing a petition filed by advocate S Atham Ali, seeking a transfer of the case involving the impersonation of an accused in a riot case, from the Thiruvadanai police to the CB-CID.

It may be noted that the Thondi police had booked a case against 14 persons, including one Abdul Rasub, over a tussle between two groups in Nambuthalai near Thondi in 2010. When one of the accused was told to appear before the judicial magistrate court in Thiruvadanai, T Riswan appeared in place of Abdul Rasub. In connection with the impersonation case before the trial court, the Thiruvadanai police had registered a case under IPC section 419 against Riswan.

The petitioner’s counsel said the real accused in the case lives abroad and never appeared before the trial court. Though a case was registered at the Thiruvadanai police station, they have not investigated it in a proper manner. The petitioner expressed concern that the police was colluding with the accused. “The final report was filed only against Riswan, while it should have been filed against all accused,” the petitioner submitted.

The court ordered for a re-investigation into the impersonation case. Ramanathapuram SP was directed to withdraw the case from the Thiruvadanai police station and entrust the same to an ‘honest’ police officer.