Off the cuff: Camera clean

On Saturday, the Vellore district administration conducted a mass cleaning drive across 18 panchayats. The district collector joined the effort, inspecting several sites. However, Perumugai panchayat had to sit this one out. Reason? The panchayat vice president missed the WhatsApp message about the event. Sanitary workers waited in vain for his instructions but eventually staged a clean-up for the camera under a zonal official’s supervision, adding another feather to the cap of Perumugai, which is no stranger to controversies. But what should be called out? Official communication through WhatsApp or the ‘dedication’ of the vice president towards his job?

Nehru’s temper

The video of Minister KN Nehru scolding Tirunelveli collector is the new trending item on social media. The incident happened when Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan visited the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple situated in a hilly terrain to take stock of the safety measures and distribute saplings in ‘manjapai’ on Sunday. On the same day, Ministers K N Nehru and Thangam Thennarasu were also visiting the district to pick the DMK candidate for Tirunelveli Corporation election and inspect Smart City projects. However, the collector couldn’t join the ministers for inspection as he was struck in traffic in the hills. Upset over this, Minister Nehru called him over the phone and spoke in an angry tone. Meanwhile, the district administration explained that it had already communicated the issue to the minister’s office and sent the district revenue officer to accompany the ministers.

Senior, junior

When people complain about bribery in the Srirangam RTO office, it is not the usual scene of an official asking for an amount for documents—most of them have already come to terms with that. Their problem is that the personal assistant and junior officers are asking for more money than the superior officer. If the government can’t control graft, at least they should instruct the officials to ask for reasonable amounts as bribes, preferably according to seniority! If the mountain will not come to Mohammed, Mohammed will go to the mountain.

(Contributed by Rajalakshmi Sampath, Thinakaran Rajamani and P Thiruselvam; compiled by Sneha Joseph)