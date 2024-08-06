Chennai cop's attempt to stop auto claims boy’s life

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy died after the autorickshaw he was travelling in with his grandparents overturned on Kamarajar Salai.

A police constable allegedly got in the way to stop the vehicle that had attempted to drive through the road stretch cleared of traffic to make way for the chief minister’s convoy.

Based on a complaint from the boy’s father, Gopinath, the police booked a case against the constable.

According to the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the boy – G Aloknath Dakshan from Triplicane – had gone to the beach with his grandparents on Sunday. They were travelling in an autorickshaw driven by the boy’s grandfather, Sekar (58).