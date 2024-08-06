Chennai cop's attempt to stop auto claims boy’s life

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy died after the autorickshaw he was travelling in with his grandparents overturned on Kamarajar Salai.
A police constable allegedly got in the way to stop the vehicle that had attempted to drive through the road stretch cleared of traffic to make way for the chief minister’s convoy.
Based on a complaint from the boy’s father, Gopinath, the police booked a case against the constable.
According to the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the boy – G Aloknath Dakshan from Triplicane – had gone to the beach with his grandparents on Sunday. They were travelling in an autorickshaw driven by the boy’s grandfather, Sekar (58).
A police source said the accident occurred around 7.30 pm after the police constable – A Mahendran – attempted to prevent the autorickshaw from driving through the route. As Sekar tried to steer away, he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
As Aloknath sustained severe head injuries he was taken to a hospital nearby. He was then shifted to a private hospital on Greams Road, where he was declared dead on arrival. Gopinath told mediapersons that his son was shifted to the private hospital at the request of the police, who had assured him of bearing the medical expenses.
Later, the body was sent to the Government Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for autopsy. The Anna Square TIW police registered a case and booked Mahendran – attached to a battalion of the Tamil Nadu Special Police – under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS.