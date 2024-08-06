Farmers urge to annex Ilayarasanendhal firka with Thoothukudi union

THOOTHUKUDI: National Farmers Association staged a demonstration in front of the Travellers Bungalow at Kovilpatti on Monday, urging for the long pending demand to annex 12 village panchayats of Ilayarasanendal firka with Kovilpatti union on Monday.

Headed by association president advocate Renganayagulu the farmers urged for the release of crop insurance for the crop damage sustained during the flood in December. Crops such as maize, black gram, green gram, coriander leaves, chilly, cotton, sunflower, and sesame suffered damage during the unprecedented rains causing huge losses, they said.

The farmers rued that they could not source money for buying seeds and preparing farmlands this year, as they were already in debt. The insurance relief for the crop damage would help farmers to overcome the financial crisis, they asserted.

Farmers also sought the attention of the state government to attach Ilayarasanendhal firka with the Kovilpatti union, from the present Kuruvikulam union of Tenkasi district. Even though the revenue of the 12 panchayats in Ilayarasanendhal firka - Vadakupatti, Pichai Thalaivanpatti, Pillayarnatham, Jameen Dearkulam, Venkatachalapuram, Ayyaneri, Appaneri, Chithirampattu, Puliyankulam, Nakkalamuthanpatti and Mukootumalai, pertains to Thoothukudi district, the rural body is still integrated with Kuruvikulam of Tenkasi district, formerly Tirunelveli district. The state government should do the needful for the benefit of the panchayat, Renganayagulu appealed.

Considering the economic growth, population, industrial development, and urbanisation, the state government must form a new district with the headquarters at Kovilpatti by carving out taluks of Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Ottapidaram, Kayathar in the existing Kovilpatti revenue division of Thoothukudi district, and parts of Sattur and Vembakottai of Virudhunagar, Thiruvengadam of Tenkasi district, the farmers demanded.

Ilayarasanendhal Firka Meetpu Committee president Murugan, Congress functionary Ayyalusamy and other farmer leaders participated.