NIA takes over Hizb-ut-Tahrir case from Chennai police

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency has taken over the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case from Chennai police which had arrested six persons for allegedly running a campaign throughout Tamil Nadu to establish an Islamic rule in India.

The agency formally took charge of the investigation and registered a new FIR on July 24. Chennai police handed over crucial documents to the agency on Monday, sources said.

Six persons have been arrested in the case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. They have been identified as Dr Hameed Hussain, Ahamed Mansoor, Abdul Rahman, H Mohamed Maurice, Kadar Nawaz Sherif, Ahmed Ali Umari. Dr Hameed, a resident of Royappetah, is suspected of being the chief coordinator of the organisation and had allegedly been holding secret meetings in the city to spread its ideology.