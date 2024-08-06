No paper leak, MBBS exam likely from August 14: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the Assembly on Monday that the postponement of first year MBBS exam by Pondicherry University was due to affiliation issues and not any question paper leak.

Responding to Leader of Opposition R Siva, Rangasamy said, “Due to delay in granting recognition to some colleges by NMC, the affiliation got delayed. The university will complete the process and announce a new date for commencement of the exam, which is tentatively August 14.”

The university said in a statement that the affiliation was kept on hold based on NMC’s show cause notice to some colleges owing to shortage of faculty and other deficiencies in January. Following compliance by the colleges, NMC levied a fine on four colleges, and renewed the recognition for MBBS course in June.

After the colleges cleared the fine, the university cleared the affiliation and registration of students for the exam. The test originally scheduled from August 5 has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced soon.