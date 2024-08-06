‘People in high-rises can also avail flagship health scheme’: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: People living in gated communities and high-rise apartments can contact health department’s helpline 104 if they want to benefit from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, a scheme that delivers medical services at the doorstep, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

He was speaking at a function organised on Monday to mark the scheme entering its fourth year. A total of 1.86 crore people have benefited across the state since the scheme was launched by CM M K Stalin in 2021. Though people from the middle class and poorer economic backgrounds avail themselves of this service, health volunteers find it difficult to reach people in gated communities. Most of them don’t allow screening for non-communicable diseases, he said.

Of the roughly 77 lakh population in Chennai, a total of 58,94,860 eligible people were identified and 53,05,373 were screened for such diseases. After the scheme was extended to industry workers, as many as 3,05,300 people were screened and 26,861 NCD cases were diagnosed.