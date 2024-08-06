Quantum of plastic waste cleared from Tiruchy city drains sets off alarm bells

TIRUCHY: Alarmed by the quantum of plastic waste, particularly bottles, being removed from the city’s storm water drains in the ongoing desilting drive, the corporation on Monday decided to increase inspections across the city to seize banned plastic products like singe-use bags.

This has also brought back demands for effective solutions like the installation of the cage-like metal bin which the corporation had placed at the Central Bus Stand for public to discard such trash in 2018.

Mentioning tonnes of plastic and liquor bottles, and other plastics having been cleared from the stormwater drains in the ongoing drive, a ground-level official said, “In any place, one can spot the slurry removed from a drain containing several plastic bottles.

There is hence a need to reconsider placing the old cage-like metal bins for disposing of plastic or glass bottles." Although the civic body had installed the bin in question at the Central Bus Stand, it removed it that same year without a reason.

Plastic bins now have been placed across the terminus but several of them have been damaged by anti-social elements, said corporation workers.

"The metal bin was the best choice; the plastic bins placed now are of poor quality. The corporation should either consider placing cage-like bins of yore or dumpsters in public spots to curb the mindless disposal of plastic bottles in storm water drains.

They can consider placing them at least in bus stands and market areas on a trial basis," said a corporation worker. When enquired, a senior official said, "We will check why the metal bin placed at the Central Bus Stand in 2018 was removed. After going through the report, we would consider placing such bins at high-footfall areas."