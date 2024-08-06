Thiruvadanai school worker threatened to poison SC kids, allege parents

RAMANATHAPURAM: A group of people from Thiruvadanai petitioned Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon during the grievance meeting on Monday seeking action against a noon meal scheme worker, who had allegedly threatened to poison Scheduled Caste students.

While speaking to TNIE, J Sekar of Mugilthangam, Thiruvadanai said, “Over 250 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste live here, and about 60 children from the community attend the government middle school.

Following a dispute at a village temple festival, a noon meal scheme worker, who is a caste Hindu, threatened to poison children belonging to the Scheduled Caste during an argument in July. Fearing safety of the children, parents brought the students home.” Subsequently, they filed a complaint with education department officials.

Peace talks were held in the first week of August, and officials assured action against the worker and recruitment of a new staff. However, locals claim that no action has been taken regarding the issue. Most parents are allegedly unwilling to send their children to school, fearing their safety.

The collector said that based on the petition a detailed investigation would be carried out and further action would be taken at the earliest.