Three MDMK cadre killed as car rams lorry in Melur

MADURAI: Three functionaries of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) were killed and two others sustained severe injuries after the car in which they were travelling in rammed a stationary lorry at Vellaripatti toll gate in Melur in the wee hours of Monday.

The accident took place when the cadre were returning from Chennai after attending the party’s general body meeting.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as Pachaimuthu (50), deputy organiser of the party cadre, Amirtharaj (35), secretary of MDMK’s Madurai district youth wing, and Pulisekar (35), Madurai district youth wing organiser. Another functionary Prabhakaran and Pachaimuthu’s wife Valarmathi, who were also inside the car, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a private hospital.

Pachaimuthu, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle while nearing the toll gate and rammed the lorry, which was parked around 100m from the toll gate. Upon information, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The Melur police have registered a case and investigation is under way, sources added.

Meanwhile, Tiruchy MP and MDMK Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko paid tribute to the deceased individuals and consoled the bereaved family members at their residences.