30-km trench to be built in Anthiyur forest to prevent elephant encroachment: DFO

ERODE: A 30-km trench will be constructed on the boundary of Anthiyur forest area to prevent elephants from coming out of the forest and entering human habitation, the DFO of Erode Forest Division KV Appala Naidu said at the grievance redressal meeting held on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters later, Naidu said, “Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary will be established by consolidating Anyhiyur, Bargur, Thattakarai and Chennampatti forest ranges. It will be spread across 80,567 hectares.

Since this will be located adjacent to STR, all existing restrictions and forest laws will apply to the new sanctuary also. Additional Anti Poaching Watchers will be appointed and round-the-clock monitoring will be enhanced to prevent wildlife crime.”

Further, he said, “The rights of tribal people living in the region will not be affected by the sanctuary. No new restrictions will be imposed.”

He mentioned that several measures are being taken by the forest department for the welfare of the tribal people. “Steps are being taken to construct two wells for people’s use in the Solakanai village in Bargur hills.

Besides, concrete and steel barricades will be erected along the 10- km stretch. A DPR for both has been sent to the government. The work will start soon.”