APOs request Udhayanidhi Stalin to cancel their transfer, make them permanent

MADURAI: Assistant Project Officers (APOs) working in the Tamil Nadu Corporation For Development of Women Limited (TNCDW) on a contract basis across the state, requested Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to cancel their transfer orders, conduct transfer counselling and make them permanent employees on Tuesday.

Sources said, over 250 Assistant Project Officers (APOs) have been working in TNCDW for over five years, receiving a consolidated salary ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000. They requested the government to regularise their job and provide benefits at par with APOs working under the government.

However, the authorities have turned a deaf ear to their pleas, and would be transferred every three years without transfer counselling. Currently, TNCDW has transferred APOs at a distance of over 250 km, from where they are presently working.

Speaking to TNIE, one APO, on request of anonymity, said that every district has six APOs receiving a consolidated salary. "As per the agreement, my working hours are 24 hours. I have to monitor the breakfast scheme at 6 am daily. For the past three years, I have been staying in the district, and my children are studying here.

I received my transfer order on August 1, and have been asked to report within one week. It would take a huge toll on my family, financially and emotionally if I moved districts. My consolidated salary is Rs 30,0000, and APOs do not receive any other allowance. If the government conducts transfer counselling it would be easy to choose the district convenient for us," she said.

Another APO said that his wife is undergoing treatment, and requires help to take care of their children and with household chores. In such a situation, running a family with a consolidated salary of Rs 35,000 is challenging, he adds. "If I went to another district it is impossible to shift the family immediately because the children are studying there. No one extends monetary or physical support. A total of 50 APOs (on contract) were transferred now. Even though all the APOs took a written examination, got selected, and have been working more than ten years," he said.

The APOs requested the minister as TNCDW comes under the portfolio of the Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. TNIE tried to speak with the TNCDW Managing Director S Divyadarshini, who was unavailable to comment on the issue.