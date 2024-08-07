Can everyone sharing false info be detained under Goondas, Madras HC asks TN

CHENNAI: Describing the Goondas Act as “draconian”, the Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the state government if it can invoke the Act against all those who disseminate false information on social media.
The question was raised by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam while hearing the habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by jailed YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s mother A Kamala, praying for quashing his detention under the Goondas Act.
Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak, referring to the prosecution’s submission, said that the YouTuber had to be detained since he was disseminating wrong information and digital content through social media with an intent to spread falsehood and instigate the public to agitate against the state over alleged issues in the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT). He said the YouTuber had also made defamatory statements against women police officials.
Questioning the grounds of detention, the bench asked whether the state can arrest all those who make false information through public platforms.
It is up to the viewers to take such statements seriously or ignore it, the bench observed. It added that no one can stop the thought process of any person and ‘right persons’ would watch ‘right videos’ while ‘perverted minds’ would watch the rest.
Pointing out that most films depict violence, the bench asked what action can be taken against this.
Referring to a recent warning issued by the commissioner of Greater Chennai Police that rowdies would be taught lessons in their own language, the bench said if taken in the right way, the statement means that stringent action will be taken as per law, but some others might give it a different interpretation.
Importantly, the judges noted that if somebody is making false statements, they can be “prosecuted, put to trial and get convicted”. “Preventive detention is draconian and affects freedom of speech. You can’t strangulate freedom of speech,” the bench observed.
Advising the state to “sparingly use” the Goondas Act, the bench commented, “If the voice of media persons and YouTubers are strangulated, then we have to go back to the Colonial era.”
The bench said criticism is also being thrown at judges, yet, they tolerate adverse comments. It stressed that “preventive action” shall be taken against evils of the society and not “against those speaking out such evils”.
If the state puts its house in order by taking action against illegalities and corrupt practices of government authorities, then everything will be in order, the bench noted. “Preventive detention is not the solution,” it added.
Advocate Iyyapparaj appeared for the petitioner. After completion of the arguments, the bench reserved the orders.