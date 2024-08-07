Can everyone sharing false info be detained under Goondas, Madras HC asks TN

CHENNAI: Describing the Goondas Act as “draconian”, the Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the state government if it can invoke the Act against all those who disseminate false information on social media.

The question was raised by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam while hearing the habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by jailed YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s mother A Kamala, praying for quashing his detention under the Goondas Act.

Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak, referring to the prosecution’s submission, said that the YouTuber had to be detained since he was disseminating wrong information and digital content through social media with an intent to spread falsehood and instigate the public to agitate against the state over alleged issues in the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT). He said the YouTuber had also made defamatory statements against women police officials.

Questioning the grounds of detention, the bench asked whether the state can arrest all those who make false information through public platforms.

It is up to the viewers to take such statements seriously or ignore it, the bench observed. It added that no one can stop the thought process of any person and ‘right persons’ would watch ‘right videos’ while ‘perverted minds’ would watch the rest.