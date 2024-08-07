Families urge repatriation of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

THOOTHUKUDI: The kin of 22 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 5, submitted a petition to District Collector G Lakshmipathy urging the state and central government to repatriate them. Likewise, the fishermen's association secretary alleged that the fishers were arrested under false pretext, adding that they had followed all the regulations.

The relatives of the fishers, who were headed by Tharuvaikulam Thooya Michael Athithoothar Alayam Father Vincent said the team ventured into the sea on mid July. The vessels were apprehended at Neduntheevu and the fishers were arrested at Kankesan port for further inquiry.

Father Vincent appealed to the collector to take the necessary steps to repatriate the fishermen and their fishing vessels. He said the Tharuvaikulam fishermen had been using only permitted gill nets and did not violate any rules.

The Tamil Nadu Deep Sea Fishermen Association secretary Pugazhi Selvam alleged that even though the Lankan Navy arrested them at 2 pm, they informed the families only by 6 pm. The fishermen did not breach the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), he said, adding that the navy personnel could not find any violation as the fishers had all necessary documents. The fishers were booked on false charges, Selvam added.