Health min Ma Subramanian questions slow pace of work at Paramakudi government hospital

RAMANATHAPURAM: Health Minister Ma Subramanian conducted a surprise inspection at a primary health centre (PHC) during his morning walk on Tuesday. Later, the minister inspected construction work at Paramakudi government hospital and instructed the public works department (PWD) authorities to change the contractor as the works were being carried out at a slow pace.

After checking the records at the PHC, he interacted with patients and sought feedback on the treatment provided at the facility. After finding out that the PHC did not report any maternal deaths in the past three years, he appreciated the team at Chathirakudi PHC for their efforts and had tea with the team.

At the Paramakudi government hospital, the minister noticed that the CT scan facility was poorly maintained, and advised the technicians to maintain the premises properly. He then inspected works on the construction of a new government hospital building.

Noting that even though Rs 47 crore was granted by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the work is still under way on the basement, Subramanian lashed out at the PWD officials for not acting against the contractor and instructed the authorities to take necessary action.

He then contacted the joint director of health, Ramanathapuram, and asked why many large banners of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa were still present at the hospital. He also asked why banners related to the health schemes announced by the chief minister are not in place in the hospital.

Reportedly, the medical officer at the Paramakudi government hospital was transferred on Tuesday over poor maintenance of the CT scan facility and the delay in construction work.