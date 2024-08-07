Madras HC fumes over non-completion of inquiry against delinquent govt staff

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday slammed the authorities concerned for failing to complete the inquiry on disciplinary proceedings against delinquent government employees in a time-bound manner, thereby causing monetary loss to the government.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji wanted the government to initiate action against those officers who fail to complete the disciplinary-proceedings inquiry.

The bench also directed the state chief secretary to file a report on the number of cases pending over delay in inquiry on disciplinary proceedings, within two weeks.

The direction was given when an appeal petition filed by the inspector general of registration challenging a single judge’s order revoking the suspension of sub-registrar, P Ponpandian, who faced the action on bribery charges in 2019, came up for hearing.

“The government has issued an order on the procedures to be followed for disciplinary action. The authorities are not following this order and also throw the court orders to the bin,” the bench remarked.

Referring to the delay of five years in completing the inquiry against Ponpandian, the bench said he has been paid the subsistence allowance from the public money even when he is doing no work as he is under suspension. “Who is responsible for the delay? The subsistence allowance shall be recovered from the salary of the disciplinary authority officials who are responsible for the delay,” the bench said.