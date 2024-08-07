Madras HC orders Rs 12 lakh compensation for Dalit youth's family after caste-based suicide

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered for the payment of full compensation Rs 12 lakh — to the family of a Dalit youth who had died by suicide in front of Melpadi police station in 2022 after an officer publicly humiliated him based on his caste.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan recently passed the orders on a petition filed by R Maghi, mother of the victim Sharathkumar. Sub-inspector Karthick humiliated him as Sharathkumar’s brother was in love with an upper caste girl.

A case was registered under certain sections of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, a closure report was filed in the special court saying “further action dropped” and the victim’s mother filed a protest petition against it.

She also filed a petition seeking full compensation under the SC/ST (PoA) Rules, including the ex-gratia of Rs 3.75 lakh as per a 2022 government order. Holding that the petitioner was entitled for full compensation, the judge ordered the authorities concerned to pay the remaining Rs 10.70 lakh within four weeks.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)