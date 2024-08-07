NIA chargesheets four persons in ISIS radicalisation & recruitment case in TN

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has chargesheeted four accused in an ISIS radicalisation and recruitment case, which was filed in Tamil Nadu as an offshoot of the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast case.

The accused have been identified as Jameel Basha, Mohammed Hussain, Irshath and Syed Abdur Rahman, the NIA said. The agency in April said it had chargesheeted 14 accused in the blast case.

They have been chargesheeted under sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The chargesheet relates to a case filed suo-motu by the NIA Chennai branch in August 2023, based on the findings in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case.

The agency said in the course of its investigation into the explosion that was triggered outside a temple in Coimbatore, it had found that the majority of the accused arrested in the case had been allegedly involved in the recruitment of gullible youth to the ISIS fold for commission of unlawful and terrorist activities.

The alleged religious indoctrination was carried out by the accused at an Arabic language centre in Coimbatore called Madras Arabic College, later rechristened as Kovai Arabic College, NIA said.

Jameel Basha was the patron and chief mentor, who had guided his alumni to establish Arabic language centres at district level, the agency said. The centre at Coimbatore was set up by Mohammed Hussain and Irshath. Social media platforms as well as classroom sessions were used to radicalise youth at these centres, where Jameel Basha’s live or pre-recorded sermons were aired to the students, the agency added.

The vehicle-borne IED attack outside the Coimbatore temple was orchestrated as part of the “violent jihad” espoused by the accused, NIA said. The deceased accused, Jamesha Mubeen, who had pledged his allegiance to Darul-e-Islam / ISIS, had allegedly carried out the IED blast as part of the anti-India campaign of ISIS after being radicalised by the accused, Syed Abdur Rahman.