Organs harvested from brain dead youth at CMCH

COIMBATORE: The family of a 25-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead by doctors in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after he met with a road accident, donated his organs.

Sources said Sriram (25) son of Aruchamy of Maruthe Gowder Nagar in Kalampalayam suffered severe injuries on his head after he met a road accident near Kalampalayam on Saturday evening while riding a bike.

He was admitted in the ICU at CMCH. He was declared brain-dead on Monday. The doctors spoke to his parents about donating his vital organs and they gave their consent.

Under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu Organ Transplant Commission, Sriram’s liver was sent to a private hospital in Coimbatore and pancreas was sent to a private hospital in Chennai.

One kidney and eyes were donated to CMCH, another kidney was donated to a Salem Government Medical College Hospital. Sriram’s mortal remains were handed over to the family with state honours on Monday evening.