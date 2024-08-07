Students, parents stage protest for new school building in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 50 students from Giriyanpalli Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) and their parents staged a road roko near Salivaram junction road on Tuesday demanded officials to demolish the dilapidated school building.

A parent who did not wish to be named told TNIE, “Students from classes 1 to 3 are studying in a rental house, classes 4 and 5 are studying in the verandah of a dilapidated school building and classes 7 and 8 students were taught in two decades old school building which has rain water seepage issue during monsoon. Thereby, we had asked the district administration to demolish these old and dilapidated buildings and construct new ones many times but no measures were taken. However, to ensure the safety of students we held a road roko.”

Following the road roko, Denkanikottai DSP K Shanthi, Hosur District Education Officer ( elementary) A Muniraj, Denkanikottai tahsildar Parimelazhagar rushed to the spot and pacified the students and parents. Muniraj told TNIE, “One of the buildings that was constructed five decades ago. It will be demolished in a week and two classrooms at Rs 35 lakh will be built in three months.

Another building that was constructed two decades ago will be repaired. Until then, classes will be held in a private building.” Later, after the DEO’s assurance, the crowd was dispersed and students attended classes in the afternoon.