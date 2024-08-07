TN Education min Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi pays surprise visits to govt schools

TENKASI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi paid a surprise visit to government schools located in Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Sankarankovil on Tuesday.

Interacting with Class 11 students of Kadayanallur Government Boys' Higher Secondary School, he advised them to aim for higher studies in reputed colleges. The minister sat with the students and observed the lessons. "The students of classes 11 and 12 should focus on their studies without distractions. They should know about the rank list of colleges across Tamil Nadu. When they get admission at a reputed college, the students can easily get a job through campus interviews," he advised.

Poyyamozhi inspected the attendance register and inquired about the reason for the absence of students. He inspected the quality of the meals being supplied to the students. He further checked the school laboratory and instructed teachers to ensure the availability of sufficient sanitation workers to keep the toilets clean.

He inspected the construction work of the district central library in Tenkasi and additional classrooms in ICI Government Higher Secondary School. He inspected the official records in the office of the District Elementary Education and Sankarankovil MLA E Raja accompanied him.

In Virudhunagar district, Poyyamozhi visited the Kariyapatti branch library and interacted with the readers.