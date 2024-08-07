TN Ministers Ramachandran, Thenarasu to face trial in wealth case: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Setting aside trial court orders discharging Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu from disproportionate assets cases, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the lower court to frame charges against them and proceed in accordance with law.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh allowed the writ petition initiated by him against the orders of a Special Court in Viridhunagar district, discharging Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu from the disproportionate wealth cases.

Ministers Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu have to face trial in the cases registered against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Restoring the cases on the file of the Special Court, the judge said as prima facie materials were available, it shall frame charges against the accused and proceed in accordance with law.

The judge directed Ramachandran to appear before the Special Court on September 9. Similarly, he directed Thangam Thenarasu to appear before the Special Court on September 11.