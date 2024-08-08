Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu seeks help to trace ‘abducted’ wife

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 26-year-old man on Wednesday submitted a petition with the district superintendent of police (SP) seeking help in tracking and rescuing his wife whom he alleged has been abducted by her parents.

K Rajabalaji of Rayavaram in Arimalam panchayat further expressed fear that his wife’s parents, whom he said abducted her on July 26, would murder her due to the inter-caste marriage they got into in January this year.

Rajabalaji, who identified himself from the SC community, claimed that his wife’s parents opposed to their union. His wife is from the MBC community.

“Despite raising a complaint multiple times with the Arimalam police as well as the Thirumayam all-women police and requesting them to find my missing wife, no action has been taken,” Rajabalaji said.

“My wife’s life is in danger. Also before abducting my wife, they (her parents) hurled casteist slurs at me,” he added. Alleging that no FIR was filed into his complaints, Rajabalaji said he moved the SP office.

However, sources at the Thirumayam all-women police station said, “Preliminary investigation indicates a domestic dispute between the couple. As the complainant did not point to any caste issues or abduction in his complaint, we didn’t probe those angles.”