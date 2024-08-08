Fishers from TN's Nagapattinam assaulted, robbed by Lankan assailants

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of five fishers from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district were assaulted by unidentified assailants allegedly from Sri Lanka while fishing near Point Calimere on Wednesday evening. The assailants seized the fishing gear, catch and equipment from the group.

According to sources, the group ventured into sea in a motorized boat of one G Mayilvahanan from Arukatuthurai village in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday afternoon. The group included P Anbazhagan (48), V Chanakyan (38), M Amuthakumar (60) and R Bhagyaraj (35) from Arukatuthurai village and T Nagaraj (60) from Thethakudi village.

The group was fishing around 10 nautical miles southeast of Kodiyakarai (Point Calimere) on Wednesday around 6 pm when the Sri Lankan assailants approached them in another boat. The Sri Lankans demanded the fishers to hand over their belongings.

The fishers attempted to resist. However, the Sri Lankans landed heavy blows and quickly subdued the fishers. One of the fishers, Anbazhagan suffered injuries to his head.

The assailants seized the fishing net, the fish catch, GPS, battery, torch lights and mobile phones from the group. Then, the assailants fled the scene in their boat.

The battered and bruised fishers returned to Arukatuthurai in the early hours on Thursday and informed the village representatives.

Anbazhagan was admitted at Vedaranyam Government General Hospital for treatment for his injuries. The fishers also narrated the incident to Coastal Security Group.

A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station based on the complaint from the injured fishers. Further investigation is underway.