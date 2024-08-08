Madras HC orders release of original certificates of PG student over Covid-19 duty

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Joint Director of Health Services of Ramanathapuram district and authorities concerned to release the certificates of a PG student by treating her Covid-19 duty as bonded service, stating that they cannot exercise the right of lien over the petitioner's certificates.

Justice GR Swaminathan was hearing a petition filed by one N Thillai Mathiyarasi seeking to treat the compulsory bond period as completed in line with the service rendered during the pandemic, relieve her from the bonded service and return the original certificates

The court said the petitioner, after graduating with an MBBS degree, had applied for an MD seat and secured admission at a medical college in Chengalpattu. At the time of admission, she executed a bond undertaking to serve the state for two years after the completion of the course. In the event of failure to honour the undertaking, the petitioner was liable to pay a sum of Rs 40 lakh towards liquidated damages.

Later, the bond period and quantum of damage were reduced to one year and Rs 20 lakh, respectively. The petitioner as a PG student had rendered what is known as 'Covid duty' and wanted it to be treated as bond service. Considering this, the court said the authorities concerned cannot exercise the right of lien over the petitioner's educational certificates.

The Joint Director of Health Services of Ramanathapuram district was directed to return the petitioner's original certificates forthwith and without delay. The court also directed the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Chennai to formally relieve the petitioner from the bonded service.