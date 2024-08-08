Provide interest-free loans to knitwear companies in Tiruppur: AIADMK chief whip Velumani

COIMBATORE: AIADMK Chief Whip and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani on Wednesday appealed to the Central and State governments to provide interest-free loans to knitwear companies in Tiruppur as this is a good chance to improve their businesses considering the political instability in Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference at Idhaya Deivam Maligai at Huzur Road, near Anna Statue, in the city Velumani further said the central and state governments should also meet all other needs of these industries so that they don't shift out of Tamil Nadu.

Velumani has also sought the Centre and the State to reduce tax and peak-hour power tariff and provide concessions to industries to continue to ensure their operations in Tamil Nadu. Likewise, several industries that shifted to Bangladesh from Tamil Nadu should be returned.

Velumani also demanded the State government to take steps to implement the Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme at the earliest as the project was initiated by the former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and also provide water to all the lakes in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

The former minister also alleged that the roads in Coimbatore city are in a damaged condition and pedestrians are facing a lot of hardship as they are slippery due to laying of pipelines for Under Ground Drainage (UGD).

"The State government could have laid 500 roads sanctioned by the previous AIADMK regime instead of cancelling them. The people will get relief if these roads are laid," said Velumani.

The ex-minister noted that former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and EPS had implemented various schemes for the welfare of the powerloom weavers by providing free houses and power up to 200 units. He also extended wishes to the weavers as part of National Handloom Day being observed on Wednesday.

The minister convened a meeting with his functionaries to analyse the party's poor performance in certain booths in the recently concluded parliamentary election and discussed ways to increase the vote percentage in the upcoming assembly election.

"The party got fewer votes in the parliamentary election held in 2019. However, in the 2021 assembly election, the AIADMK alliance won nine out of 10 seats. Likewise, we will win under the leadership of EPS in the 2026 assembly election," stated Velumani.