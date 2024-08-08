Relocate Siddha unit of Ariyalur GMCH to new building, say patients

ARIYALUR: Lack of seating arrangement and transportation facilities is causing hardship to those visiting the Siddha unit of the the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, rue patients.

In March 2023, the District Headquarters Government Hospital in Ariyalur was upgraded to a medical college hospital, with most departments relocated to the new building at the Ariyalur Government Arts College campus. However, departments, including Siddha, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G), and Yoga and Naturopathy continue to operate from the old building.

Visitors have no option but to walk 1.5 km to the new building for blood tests, X-rays, and scans due to lack of transport facilities, patients said. The Siddha unit, in particular, suffers from severe space constraints too. About 60 patients, primarily those with diabetes and orthopaedic issues, visit the unit daily. However, lack of a waiting area forces many to stand for extended period, with some resorting to sitting on the floor.

After completing their tests, they must return to the old building to seek the doctor's opinion, further increasing their plight. Although the hospital management was made aware of the issue, no action has been taken yet, patients said. They are now demanding the Siddha unit to be shifted to the new building.