Renovate govt veterinary hospital at Palacode: Dharmapuri farmers

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the Dharmapuri district administration to take steps to renovate the run-down Government Veterinary Hospital near Palacode. They also demanded the installation of better equipment so that the lives of the livestock could be safeguarded in case of a health emergency.

The hospital is located at the Kalkoodapatti village within the Palacode Town Panchayat. Several people from the Palacode taluk bring their cows and other milch animals for treatment. At least dozens of animals are treated here daily. However, the sought-after facility hospital is in a state of decline owing to poor maintenance.

Speaking to TNIE, MN Arumugam, a resident of Palacode, said, "For the past five years this hospital has been neglected by the authorities. Broken walls, window panes and worn-out expose the lack of timely maintenance. The entire hospital complex is flooded during rains. It is extremely distressing to get treatment for animals here. The building is over 15 years old and renovations are a must," he said.

Another resident, R Ganeshan, said, "The equipment here should also be improved. While the hospital provides one of the best treatments in the taluk, its equipment is quite old. The shed where the cattle are tied is so damaged that it could collapse anytime. We want the district administration to provide a new hospital or renovate the existing one with modern equipment."

Officials in the Animal Husbandry Department were not reachable when TNIE attempted to contact them.