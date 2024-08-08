Stalin, leaders pay floral tributes to Karuna; take out silent procession

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin along with other DMK leaders and cadre paid floral tributes at M Karunanidhi’s mausoleum on Wednesday on the occasion of the former chief minister’s sixth death anniversary. After offering tributes to his father’s portrait and statue at Omandurar Government Estate, Stalin led a silent rally to Karunanidhi’s mausoleum at Marina Beach.

Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam, Udhayanidhi Stalin, M P Saminathan, Mano Thangaraj, Gingee KS Masthan, and TRB Rajaa, and senior party leaders TR Baalu and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, among others, took part in the procession. Later, the chief minister unveiled a statue of the late leader located in Tiruchy district’s Thiruverumbur via videoconferencing from his camp office.

In a message on X, Stalin said Karunanidhi’s name would forever stand tall in Tamil Nadu’s history. He reaffirmed the DMK’s commitment to follow Karunanidhi’s path towards the prosperity of Tamil and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the DMK cadre distributed free meals to the needy and poor people to honour Karunanidhi’s legacy. Congress leaders and cadre led by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai also offered floral tributes to the departed leader at his mausoleum.