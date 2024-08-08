Three children drown in bid to pluck jamun in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: Three schoolchildren, including two sisters, all aged below 11, allegedly drowned in a river while attempting to pluck jamun fruit from a tree near Tindivanam in Villupuram district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as V Sanjay (10), M Priyadarshini (11), and M Subbulakshmi (8) of Konerikuppam village. They were studying in class five, six, and three, respectively, in the Konerikuppam panchayat union primary school. Priyadarshini and Subbulakshmi were sisters.

As per Olakkur police, the students were returning home from school when they stopped by to pluck jamun from a tree near the river flowing between Nalathur and Ongur.

The water level in the river was high due to heavy rain in the past few days. It’s usual for local children to pluck jamun from trees that are found on the banks of the river during this time of the year, police said.

Bodies found floating on river

“The children allegedly slipped into the river and drowned. No one was present nearby to rescue them or alert the police or fire and rescue team,” added police. A passerby later noticed the children’s bodies floating on the river and alerted the villagers.

Upon information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of villagers. They were sent to the government hospital in Tindivanam for a postmortem examination. The Olakkur police have filed a case and are conducting further investigation.