TN government promotes IPS officer acquitted in forex scam to DGP

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday promoted the 1989 batch IPS officer Pramod Kumar by including him in a panel to promote him to the rank of DGP. A government order to this effect was issued by home secretary Dheeraj Kumar.

The officer, who is at the Inspector-General (IG) rank, had been denied promotions as there were criminal and departmental disciplinary proceedings against him. His name figured in the multi-crore Paazee forex scam investigated by Tiruppur police in 2009 and he was also arrested by the CBI.

To put it in perspective, Pramod Kumar’s batchmates like Shakeel Akhter IPS and Rajesh Das had retired the rank of DGP. The current DGP/Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwal, is one batch his junior.

The Madras High Court had discharged Kumar of all offences in its order on June 7, the home secretary’s order noted. Based on a screening committee’s recommendations, the government has now included his name in the appropriate panels for ADGP and DGP promotions on par with his batchmates and promoted him with effect from February 24, 2014 and October 21, 2020 respectively.