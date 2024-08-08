Two-year-old run over by truck on L&T bypass in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a tragic road accident, a two-year-old child was run over by a tanker near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The accident took place near the Mariyamman Temple on the L&T Bypass near Neelambur. The deceased Rithanya was the daughter of Kartheeshwaran and Malar, residents of Neelambur.

The couple hailed from Kolingipatty in Nilakottai Taluk in Dindigul district. Kartheeshwaran was working at a private firm and Malar is a staff nurse at a private hospital in Neelambur. On Wednesday, around 9 am, the family was travelling on a scooter towards the private hospital to drop Malar off.

While approaching the turn near the Mariyamman temple, Kartheeshwaran allegedly took a turn negligently without noticing the incoming truck. He lost control of the scooter and the three, including the child, fell on the road. The speeding truck hit them and the child was run over by the vehicle, killing her at the spot.

Malar sustained injuries and was admitted to the private hospital where she works. Sulur police have booked a case and an investigation is on.