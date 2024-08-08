Youth Congress man arrested in Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: A state Youth Congress functionary was arrested in the case relating to the murder of BSP state chief K Armstrong on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as N Aswathaman (32) of Vyasarpadi, a lawyer and principal general secretary of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress.

According to the Sembium police, Aswathaman is the son of history sheeter Nagendran, who is currently languishing in Vellore prison.

The police said he was picked up for questioning on Tuesday and was arrested on Wednesday. Inquiries revealed that a few months ago, Aswathaman and Armstrong had an altercation owing to a land dispute. Further investigations will reveal Aswathaman’s role in Armstrong’s murder, a police source said.

Soon after Aswathaman’s arrest, state president of Youth Congress M Lenin Prasath issued a statement announcing Ashwathaman’s expulsion from the primary membership of the party. He said the decision was made as “actions of him deemed inconsistent with the values and principles of the party”.

With the arrest of Aswathaman, the city police have arrested a total of 22 people in the case so far. K Arsmtrong was hacked to death by a gang near his house at Sembium on July 5.