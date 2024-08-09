CM Stalin inaugurates ‘Maa Madurai’ fest

MADURAI: The four-day Maa Madurai Heritage Festival was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, following which, ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan along with Madurai MP Su Venkatesan flagged off the double decker bus services arranged as part of the festival in Madurai.

Inaugurating the festival, which is being hosted by the city corporation and other stakeholders to celebrate the culture and heritage of Madurai, Stalin said that Madurai, being one of the oldest cities in the country, holds major historical heritage and cultural traits. “It is a land where even kings were questioned for their wrongdoings, as illustrated in Silapathikaram,” he said.

The chief minister further said that Madurai was chosen to be upgraded as a municipal corporation after Chennai in 1971, during the tenure of former Chief Minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. “The major turning point in my life – the initiation of the DMK youth wing — also happened in Madurai. Besides, the DMK model has provided Madurai with two ministers, who have brought laurels to the government as well as the district,” he added.

He also emphasised on the need to preserve historical heritage while ensuring technological updation hand-in-hand, and encouraged the organisers to host the festival as an event to showcase Madurai’s heritage, and celebrate unity and humanity.

The festival, which is being hosted across the district from August 8-11, will include events including heritage walks, balloon and kite festivals, among others.