Hit by ‘high’ travel costs, Pudukkottai residents seek share auto service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Facing increasing traffic congestion and high transportation costs, residents and traders in Pudukkottai urge the district administration to introduce share auto service.

With a population of 1.20 lakh spread across 42 wards, the city is facing traffic woes, especially during peak hours, they said. The population is expected to grow further once Pudukkottai municipality’s upgrade into a corporation, by incorporating five more village panchayats, is complete.

“Currently, autorickshaws charge exorbitant fares, making it difficult for us to travel to important places in the city,” said a resident of Bose Nagar. “With the soon-to-be-incorporated city limits, including the General Hospital, services like share autos would significantly reduce travel costs, with fares around Rs 15-20, compared to the Rs 250 we currently pay.”

Pointing out that a trip from the new bus stand to the collector’s office costs Rs 100, while reaching the railway station or the government medical college hospital can cost up to Rs 250, Kannan, another resident, said, “If share auto services are introduced, it would greatly benefit the middle and lower-middle classes.” Notably, traders have also pressed for the demand, adopting resolutions in their annual meetings.

“Share autos could be introduced at important spots in busy bazaar areas, thereby improving accessibility and boosting local commerce, without affecting the traffic,” said traders affiliated to Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu.

When contacted, sources in Pudukkottai RTO said, “While earlier permissions were granted for BS3 engine vehicles, the production of these models has ceased. Regarding the new models, the government should issue guidelines before permits can be issued.”