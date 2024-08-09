Is Tamil Nadu becoming a 'killing field' under MK Stalin?

The recent murders in Tamil Nadu, political and non-political, has prodded the opposition in the state to launch a scathing attack on the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy claimed that Tamil Nadu is fast becoming a "killing field." He blamed the DMK government for its inability to prevent murders.

In a sarcastic message posted on social media, the AIADMK leader urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to prevent the murders instead of focusing on ways to 'claim credit for AIADMK schemes.'

Did DMK really call AIADMK schemes as its own?

AIADMK spokesperson Apsara Reddy replies in the affirmative.

"DMK is all about sticker schemes. All the welfare programmes they’ve announced or claim success for are AIADMK schemes. Be it free meals to students or medical colleges that they are busily opening. All have been sanctioned by AIADMK regime. Most bridges that DMK has opened were built during AIADMK regime. Even the old age pension scheme has been stopped by the DMK govt in many districts," Apsara Reddy told TNIE.

However, political observers say DMK can claim credit for several social welfare schemes launched by both, the late leader M Karunanidhi and lately his son and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Leaders of the DMK and its allies to which TNIE spoke to said that the opposition is targeting DMK on the law and order issue since it has nothing else to target the government with.

Meanwhile, Palaniswamy claimed that in the past one week murders were reported in Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy, Karur, Coimbatore, Sivagangai and Kanniyakumari and noted that murders will have a direct impact on the development of the state.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman claimed that there were more than 100 murders in the last 30 days in Tamil Nadu.

BSP leader Armstrong's murder

The brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong during the first week of July had triggered an avalanche of criticism against the government.

Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang outside his residence in Chennai. Police claimed Armstrong was murdered to avenge the killing of one Arcot Suresh on August 2023. One of the eight youths who surrendered before the police soon after the murder was Arcot Suresh' younger brother Ponnai Balu. Both Armstrong and Suresh were allegedly involved in a "financial fraud" in Chennai.