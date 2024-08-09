One doctor for 1L people at Pulicat government hospital

CHENNAI: Nearly 1 lakh people in and around eight villages in Pazhaverkadu (Pulicat) suffer as the government hospital in the locality does not have enough doctors, nurses or pharmacists. The villagers are often forced to travel to Ponneri Taluk hospital, some 20 km away, or farther to Chennai even for X-ray tests.

Around 60 villages in eight village panchayats – Pazhaverkadu, Kottaikuppam, Lighthouse Kuppam, Thangalperumpuzham, Avurivakkam, Kadappakamm Piralayampakkam, and Tirupalaivanam – depend on the non-taluk government hospital at Pazhaverkadu.

The hospital handles around 450 outpatients a day and gets 20 inpatients but functions with one doctor. There is an X-ray machine but no technician is available. Patients who need X-rays, ECGs, and minor surgery are sent to Ponneri Taluk hospital.

According to sources, the government sanctioned a paediatrician, a gynaecologist, two general physicians, six permanent nurses, two pharmacists, a lab technician grade II, a radiographer, a physiotherapy technician, three workers, and sanitary workers among others for the hospital.

When TNIE recently visited the hospital, it was operating with one general physician treating patients. The doctor had come in late because he had to attend to an emergency delivery case in another government hospital the previous night. A nurse was managing the patients till he arrived.