Students clash over forming school union in TN; CSR registered against seven

TIRUNELVELI: A group of students allegedly attacked a Class 11 student at a private school in Valliyoor over previous enmity recently. The Valliyoor police registered a CSR against seven minors in conflict with the law and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

“These students, who belong to Classes 11 and 12, had a dispute with the victim a few months ago regarding the formation of the school union. On Tuesday, the seven minors pushed the victim down and he sustained an injury near his eye,” a source said.

He received treatment at Radhapuram government hospital. The school administration subsequently held a discussion with the parents of the victim and the seven students. On Wednesday, the Juvenile Justice Board in Tirunelveli provided counselling for the students and let them go home.

When contacted by TNIE, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor Sub-Division, R Yogesh Kumar denied any caste angle to the incident.

Students bring knife to attack teacher, 3 held

Tirunelveli: Three government school students, who allegedly brought a knife to the school to attack their teacher were apprehended by the Nanguneri police here on Thursday. According to sources, the trio is studying in Class 12 in a government higher secondary school in Nanguneri.

“They had a dispute with their teacher over granting low marks in the examinations. To attack him, one of the three students brought a knife to the school on Wednesday. Knowing this, the teacher alerted the Nanguneri police, who conducted an inquiry with the boys,” they said. On Thursday, the police apprehended the trio and sent them to a government home after producing them before the Juvenile Justice Board.