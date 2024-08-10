Four of a family found dead in Pondy hotel

PUDUCHERRY: Four of a family from Dindigul were found dead at a hotel in Puducherry on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrasekhar (60), his wife Saraswathi(52), son Sudarshan(25), and daughter Soundaryia (22). Police said the family reached Puducherry on the evening of August 7 and checked in to the hotel located at in Muthumariamman Koil Street in the heart of the city.

They were supposed to check out at 12 pm on Friday, but when they did not do so, the hotel staff went to the room. Since there was no response even after repeatedly calling them, the staff informed the police who broke open the door to find the four lying dead.

Some food packages, wrappers and empty cool drink bottles were found in the room along with their belongings. The bodies have been shifted to a morgue.

Inspector Jaishankar said they are trying to locate the close relatives of the family so that they could search the belongings left behind by the family to find out the reason behind the death.

No suicide note was found in the room.

MBBS student found dead in hostel

Tiruvarur: A final-year MBBS student at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College was found dead in his hostel room on Friday morning. According to sources, the student, K Sakthi (22) of Sattanathapuram in Mayiladuthurai district, on Thursday night headed to his college hostel room to sleep. As he did not come out of the room for a long time on Friday morning, Sakthi’s friends headed to his room to find it was bolted from inside. After he did not respond to their calls, the room door was broken open and Sakthi was found lying unconscious on the bed. He was taken to the medical college hospital where he was pronounced dead. Following this, the Tiruvarur taluk police registered a case and sent Sakthi’s body for post-mortem. The exact cause of Sakthi’s death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem, the police said.