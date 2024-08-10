Man slapped with Rs 50,000 fine for filing frivolous plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on a man for filing a frivolous petition and disrupting the court proceedings without respecting the decorum.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji recently passed the orders for imposing the costs on the petitioner - Kannan Swaminathan - and directed him to pay the amount to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority.

Dismissing the petition, which sought a court-monitored special investigation team probe into alleged corruption in awarding contracts by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, the bench held that there was no public interest involved in the petition.

It said by taking into account the disruptive attitude of the petitioner during court proceedings and disregard for the decorum of the court, the costs was imposed on him.

The counsel for the TWAD Board had questioned the maintainability of the petition saying the petitioner was the brother of a contractor and he had filed the petition due to personal interest.