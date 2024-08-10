Tamil Nadu government nod to book Periyar univ Vice-Chancellor

SALEM: The Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development has given the nod to the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) to file a criminal case against the Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University R Jagannathan, and Registrar (in-charge) R Balagurunathan for terminating the services of four temporary staff.

The G.O. issued by K Veera Raghava Rao, Secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Development, in this regard, stated, “The issue regarding regularisation of 208 temporary employees of the university is pending before the Chennai Labour Tribunal. Meanwhile, consolidated pay staff and members of the Periyar University Employees Union C Sakthivel, R Kanivannan, P Krishnaveni, S Senthilkumar were dismissed from service by the university administration on January 28, 2023. This was done without following the provisions of Section 33 (2) (b) of the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947. This has been confirmed in an investigation.”

Further, he said, “Due to this, the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) is allowed to file a criminal case against Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan and Registrar (in-charge) R Balagurunathan.”

Speaking to TNIE, Registrar R Balagurunathan said, “During the investigation, the University administration has responded as per the instruction of the Vice-Chancellor. However, a G.O. has been issued to register a case through the appropriate court. The University will appropriately deal with this.”