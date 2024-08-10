Two dead, six injured as car rams bus in Madurai

MADURAI: Two persons, including a two-year-old girl, were killed and six others sustained injuries after the car carrying them collided with a government bus near T Puthupatti bridge within the T Kallupatti police station limits in the wee hours of Friday.



The deceased were identified as M Soundarrajan (45) of Thirupattur and his relative S Sivanika (2) of Kadaneri in Madurai. The car driver, R Appies (28) of Vellore, the girl's father S Senthil (40), his wife S Priyanka (30), their relative S Suresh (35), M Lalli (52), and M Shantha (52), all hailing from Thirupattur, sustained injuries.



According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.30 am, when the family was on their way back to Kadaneri village. The car collided with a government bus, which was coming in the opposite direction. Upon being alerted, police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Rajaji Hospital. The bodies were sent for autopsy.