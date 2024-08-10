‘Union govt failed to end fishers’ arrest, Tamil Nadu has not put enough pressure’

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, AIADMK, and other parties like PMK, CPI and AMMK on Friday strongly condemned Sri Lankan navy for the arrest of 35 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of four country boats.

In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the union government for not taking steps to find a permanent solution to this recurring issue. He also condemned the state for failing to put enough pressure on the centre.

Palaniswami said the BJP should desist from raising fishermen issue and Katchatheevu issue only during elections and should hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to find a permanent solution. Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin should ask the 40 MPs from Tamil Nadu to raise this issue in Parliament, Palaniswami added.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the Sri Lankan authorities have detained a total of 109 fishermen from Tamil Nadu over the past 50 days, of whom only 52 have been released, while 57 remain in custody. Anbumani also condemned the confiscation of boats and urged both state and central governments to address this issue urgently.

Echoing similar concerns, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan urged the union government to ensure the prompt release of the detained fishermen and their boats. He stressed the need for a permanent resolution to this ongoing issue.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condemned the arrests and emphasised the need for a long-term solution to prevent such incidents in the future.